HARDINSBURG — Sandra Fraze, 67, of Garfield, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Kenneth Fraze; son, Michael Fraze; and brothers, Eugene McCauley, III and Alex McCauley.
Service: Noon Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Kosair Charities.
