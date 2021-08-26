Sandra Gail Evans Husk, 65, of Daviess County, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. She was born Aug. 13, 1956, in Daviess County. Sandra was the daughter of Pete and Maybell Evans. She was married Sept. 25, 1976, to Billy Lee Husk. Sandra was a loving wife and mother. She was always able to talk to anyone. She also loved working in the church. Sandra loved to get the family together and go driving in the country. She also enjoyed getting on Facebook to talk to all her friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Husk; sisters Virginia Bland, Betty Bittle and Myrtle Villaneuva; and a brother, Jimmy Evans.
She is survived by her daughters, Truley (Jason) Keller of Lewisport and Virginia (James) Boyle of Maceo; grandsons Jason Tyler Keller and Evan Andrew Keller; siblings Mike Evans and Darrel Evans; and all of her fur babies, Petey, Bella, Luci, Zazu, Chloe, Zoey and Teddy.
She won the race and is now in the arms of Jesus and her beloved, Billy Husk. We loved you always Momma.
A celebration of life service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Living Hope Church, 1709 Alexandria Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport has been entrusted with care.
Share your memories and condolences with Sandra’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
