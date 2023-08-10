Sandra Hardesty Self, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born June 23, 1952, in Owensboro to Benny J. Hardesty and Marie Schrecker Hardesty.
Sandra worked as a family advocate for Head Start.
She never met a stranger and always made everyone smile and laugh. But most of all, she loved her grandbabies. Sandra was very loved and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Benny J. Hardesty, and her husband, Darryl Self.
Survivors include her children, Carrie Harris (Don), Andrew Self (Victoria), Hannah Weller (David), and Mollie Self (Chase); mother, Marie Schrecker Hardesty; grandchildren, Damien Moore, Daria Moore, Daymon Weller, Lillie Self-Miller, Tinsleigh Self, Maddox Self, Scarlett Rose Self, and Memphis Wayne Smith; two sisters, Theresa O’Bryan and Annette Wilson; sister-in-law, Gayla Westerfield (Byron); and numerous close friends and family.
There will be a visitation from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
