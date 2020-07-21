GREENVILLE — Sandra Jane Browning, 78, of Greenville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born on Feb. 18, 1942, to the late James and Mildred Richardson. Sandra was a graduate of Muhlenberg Central High School and graduated from the Lois-Glyn School of Beauty Culture in Bowling Green to become a beautician.
Sandra was an active member of First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for over 40 years. Sandra (along with her husband Eddie) loved playing cards, especially bridge and Shanghai rummy, with her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe and Mary, John and Karen, and Bob and Jackie. She enjoyed going to the beach and reading a good book.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Loma Clark and Mary Mayhugh; and one brother, J.W. Richardson.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Eddie Browning; one brother, Kenny Richardson (Sarah), of Greenville; a daughter, Melissa Atherton (Alan), of Hermitage, Tennessee; and two sons, Mark Browning, of Houston, Texas, and Neil Browning (Holly), of Greenville. She had one grandson, Nicholas Atherton, of Hermitage, Tennessee, and three granddaughters, Laura Atherton, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Alli Browning and Madison Browning, of Greenville.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, Greenville, Kentucky. The funeral service for Sandra Browning will be in the main sanctuary of the church at 1 p.m.
The number of those attending the visitation for Sandra Browning shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry, First Baptist Church, 145 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
