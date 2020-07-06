Sandra K. Fanese Bittel, 75, of Owensboro, passed away July 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 10, 1944, in Paris, Texas, to the late Rueben Pate and Louise Early. Sandra enjoyed taking cruises, playing on her iPad, and tending to her flower garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reynold Fanese; her step-father, Edward Early; and her brother, Eddie Early.
Sandra is survived by Delbert Bittel; her children, Sherry Blevins, Mary Swinford, and Michael (Gretchen) Young; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Darlene (Jim) Goodall, David Early, and Debbie Killion.
The funeral service with limited attendance due to health directives, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be withing current health and safety directives and shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
