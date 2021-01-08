Sandra Kay Benedict, 66, of Owensboro, passed peacefully away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Sandy was born Feb. 28, 1954, to the late Artie Jr. and Barbara Embry of Owensboro. She was loved by so many, including her husband, son and four grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Sandy was an incredibly talented artist and musician who attended Brescia College to study art. She loved to shop and could make any hat look fabulous. She was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bobby; her son, Daniel (Casi) of Owensboro; her stepson, Steven (Missy) O’Reilly, and their children and grandchildren of Morton’s Gap; her brother, Bruce (Tammy) Embry of Livermore; her beloved grandchildren, Ella, Abbott, Bastian and Elliot Benedict; and by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Sandy and Bobby appreciated a close friendship with their neighbor, John Brodie and family.
The service with limited attendance will be Monday at Glenn Funeral and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mrs. Benedict shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and when attending, shall enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of the family of Sandra Benedict, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
