Sandra Kay Layman, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home after she fought cancer with both dignity and grace. She was born Nov. 1, 1958, in Owensboro to the late James and Thelma Layman. Sandra was a witty and caring person. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and fur baby and watching UK basketball. Sandra was also preceded in death by her companion, J.R. Royse.
She is survived by her son, Jason Dill (Jamie); grandchildren Brody Dill and Lexie Dill; fur baby Max; siblings Mike Layman, Judy Thompson (Jimmie), Joe Layman, Steve Layman and Brenda Benningfield (Dwight); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Crosspointe Baptist Church in Owensboro where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends are encouraged to wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented