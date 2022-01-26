HORSE BRANCH — Sandra Kay Maiden Baize, 70, of Horse Branch, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 2, 1951, in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Homer Maiden and Virginia Snodgrass Maiden. Sandra was a member of East Fairview Baptist Church in Cromwell. She was a former owner & operator of Bluegrass Café.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Kathy Jo Maiden, Patricia Lou Farmer Shepherd, and Anna Sue Chinn; three brothers, Ralph Maiden, Jackie Maiden, and Charles Maiden; and one grandson, Jake Baize.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of 49 years, Orville Baize; one son, Richard “David” Baize and his wife, Lisa, of Horse Branch; one sister, Margaret Belford of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren, Zakry (Erin) Baize, and Kenneth Kyler Baize; and four great-grandchildren, Jozie, Joseph, Jaxton, and Jayce.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Joe Pharris and Rev. Ryan Himes officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Cromwell. Friends may visit Sandra’s family from 4 to 8 p.m on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Sandra Baize by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented