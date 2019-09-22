Sandra Kay Priest, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Sandra was born October 18, 1945, in Owensboro to the late William and Lydia Wilhite Henderson. Sandra enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Billy and Byron Henderson; a stepson, Richard Dale Priest; and one step-grandchild.
Survivors include her sons, Joseph Stoy Priest Jr. (Patty) and Christopher Allen Priest (Laura); sister Naomi Lynn Ottaway; stepdaughters Patricia Gail Priest, Donna Faye Aubrey (Sammy) and Mary Jo Dant (Terry); stepson Robert Wayne Priest; four grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
