Sandra Kay Russelburg, 61, of Philpot, died Dec. 1, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 20, 1958, in Evansville, Indiana and placed in the loving arms of the late Wendell and Martha Harpe. Sandra was a homemaker and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed working at Fast Fuel.
In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her stepmother, Nelda Harpe; her father-in-law, Lindsey Russelburg; her sister, Diane Wilson; and her brothers, Glenn and Steve Wilson.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rick Russelburg; their children, Brad Russelburg and Nathan Russelburg of Whitesville and Haley Sheehan of Owensboro; grandchildren Lindsey Russelburg, Savannah Russelburg, Meah Smith, Ian Russelburg and Jerzee Freeman; her siblings, Paul Wilson of Henderson, Mike Wilson of Owensboro, Sally (Tracy) Phillips of Philpot, George "Buck" (Sara) Harpe of Athens, Georgia, Clifford (Rita) Harpe of Owensboro, Joshua (Alissa) Harpe of Carmel, Indiana, and Robin (Dale) Roberts of Philpot; her mother-in-law, Wanda Russelburg of Whitesville; and her in-laws, Cathy (Scott) Roberts of Owensboro, Gaye (Tony) Toby of Owensboro, Janice Roby of Whitesville, Scotty (Beth) Russelburg of Whitesville and Timmy (Connie) Russelburg of Whitesville; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Mary Kendall Home. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented