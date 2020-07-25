Sandra Kay Russell, 68, of Marshfield, Missouri, and formerly of Ohio County, passed away July 21, 2020.
Sandy retired after many years from Whirlpool.
Survivors include her children, Brian Russell and Theresa Ipock; and her brother, Donald Gentry.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Jacob McClure officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to their charities.
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity and face masks are required.
