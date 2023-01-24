PRINCETON — Sandra Kay Shipley, 61, of Princeton, died Friday, January 20, 2023, in Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah following a heart attack. Sandra was born Oct. 10, 1961, to David and Jane Moss Shipley in Sturgis. She grew up in Sturgis and was an active member of the local United Methodist Church.
She graduated from Union County High School, excelling in the speech and drama department, and she won many awards in theater and on the debate team. She was an alumna of the University of Kentucky and an enthusiastic Wildcat fan for the rest of her life. Sandra’s inquisitive mind made her an avid reader and lifelong learner. She loved waterskiing on Lake Barkley. She was a lifelong animal lover and among her many pets was a raccoon named Daisy Bell. Sandra’s generous spirit enabled her to help many people over the years.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Shipley.
She is survived by her mother, Jane Moss Shipley; her brothers, Michael and Gavin Shipley; and many wonderful cousins, including Lillian and Joshua Lobb, John Shipley, and Sara Shipley Thornton.
The funeral service will be held on a future date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the David S. Shipley College of Pharmacy Scholarship Fund, C/O Mary Beth Neiser, 214R Lee Todd Jr. Building, 789 S. Limestone St., Lexington, KY 40536 or Salvation Army of Henderson, 1213 Washington St., Henderson, KY 42420 or Sturgis Library, 15 7th St., Sturgis, KY 42459.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
