Sandra Kaye Hines, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 9, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Herman and Martine Ling Thompson. She worked at Ragù and was a member of Masonville Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hines.
She is survived by two sisters, Delores Lively and Brenda Baxter; a niece, Cheryl Goatee; five other nieces; and one nephew.
Services will be noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
