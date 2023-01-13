DRAKESBORO — Sandra Kaye Jackson Snodgrass, 79, of Drakesboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her residence. She was a former teacher for Muhlenberg County schools, and she also taught English at the local community college. Sandra was a member of First Baptist Church of Drakesboro.
Survivors: husband, Donald A. Snodgrass; daughter, Angela Hayes; and sisters, Janet Denise Jackson and Alice Jackson Penrod.
Service: Noon Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
