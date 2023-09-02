Sandra Lee Bradley, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. She was born July 11, 1949, to the late Gilbert and Cora Petterson Douglas. Sandra worked at Owensboro Mercy Health System as a CNA for 15 years and loved her family. She also enjoyed U.K. basketball, playing Bingo, and her dog, Bandit.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was also preceded in death by a brother, Roy Douglas, and mother-in-law, Geraldine Lewis.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry W. Bradley; children, Diana (Matt) Payne and Jeremy (Kelly) Bradley; grandchildren, Angel (Paul) Dean, Acacia Bradley, Aric Bradley, Derica (Brandon) Buck, Jordan Knott, Christopher Stamm, Blake (Whitni) Bradley, and Christian West; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Alexis, Alexiah, Brayden, Cailyn, Pierce, Breelyn, Colton, and Kynedy.
The funeral service for Sandra will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented