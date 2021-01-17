Sandra Lee DeLacey, 72, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Sandy, or Grandma as most of Owensboro called her, was truly one of a kind. She was the kind of woman who never met a stranger. To know her was to love her. Sandy loved spending time with her extremely large family and spoiling her 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with love and attention. She loved her friends and church family immensely. Sandy spent her life caring for others and enjoyed every minute of it. She had a passion for both the elderly and for children. Sandy touched the lives of all who knew her, and she will be missed more than words can say.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bill Jr DeLacey (Mandy).
Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William DeLacey; her two sisters, Linda Bivens and Joyce (David) Simpson; her children, Robin (James) Singletary, John (Amanda) DeLacey, April DeLacey, Jason DeLacey, Guy (Krissy) DeLacey and James (Connie) Masterson; and her two grandchildren she also raised, Ashley Johnson and Tiffanie (David) Howard.
The service for Sandra DeLacey, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sandra DeLacey may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
