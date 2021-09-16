ORMOND BEACH, FLA. —Sandra Lee Hayworth, 82, of Ormond Beach, Fla. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, with loved ones by her side while under the compassionate care of the medical staff at AdventHealth.
Sandy was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Norman and Dorothy Van Conia. She graduated from Owensboro High School and attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville. She married Don in 1962, and moved with him from California to Florida one year later, where, except for two years living in Munich, Germany, she would live until her death.
An unfailing follower of Christ, Sandy lived her life in service to her church, family and community. She remained very active at Holly Hill Church of Christ, serving faithfully as a Sunday School teacher, Ladies Fellowship leader, and church secretary for many years. She was also an active member of the local GE Wives Club.
She is survived by her husband Donald; children Sherri Lynn Paul, Craig Allen Hayworth, and Kevin Lee (Maria) Hayworth; six grandchildren, James Gaston (Katie) Hayworth, Samuel Allen (Molly) Hayworth, Levi “Zeli” Hayworth, Jason David Paul, and Ryan James Paul; great-grandson Maxwell James Hayworth; her sister Suzanne Pearson; and beloved aunt, uncle, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Norman, Jr., and Steve.
Sandy and Don loved to travel, especially after Don retired from GE in 2001, making countless friends abroad. Their first trip was to Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. They traveled all over Europe, visiting 22 different countries. They also visited five Canadian provinces, four African countries, three South American countries, including Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands, and most American states, including Alaska and Hawaii.
Sandy was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, forever nurturing and encouraging her extended family in all their endeavors. She loved to cook and bake, and excelled at both. She was also an avid reader. With seemingly boundless energy and compassion, Sandy always had a smile, hug and positive word for anyone who needed it. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends around the world.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Holly Hill Church of Christ,
There will be a viewing from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Haigh- Black Funeral Home (167 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach, FL). A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Holly Hill Church of Christ, 1725 S. Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandy’s name to Hope Afield, P.O. Box 773, Greenville, AL, 36037.
Commented