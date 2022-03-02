Sandra Lee Woods, 71, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. She was born to the late Paul Leander and Sadie Robinson Pryor in McLean County where she was the ninth of 14 children. Sandra was a devout Catholic with a strong dedication to praying the rosary. She attended daily mass and recited her favorite prayers in the presence of her heavenly Father in the chapel at the Carmel Home. Sandra was consistently a bright light for the residents and staff with her sweet smile and positive attitude.
Sandra looks forward to being reunited with her son, Bradley Edwin Howe, siblings; Mary Katherine Brooks, Mary Elizabeth Janickee, John Paul “Junior” Pryor, Barbara Schooly, Jeanette Mackie, and Johnny Pryor; as well as four grandchildren who were born sleeping.
Sandra is survived by her children, Christina Maria Howe, William Lee “Bud” (Jennifer)Howe, Mary Margaret “Peggy” (Doug) Duvall, and Joseph Abram (LeeAnn) Howe; her grandchildren, Lindsey Morgan Howe, Mary Mackenzie Duvall, Johnathon Craig Howe, Cameron Bradley Duvall, Elizabeth Grace Duvall, Kaytriel Yu Howe, Nolan Creed Howe, Caroline Bradney Howe and Joseph Gabriel Howe; and siblings, Geneva Davis, Minnie Pearl Parker, Captola Cerrigan, David Earl Pryor, Robert Lee Pryor, Lillie Pryor, and Cathy Rose Sweatiman.
The funeral mass will be at noon on Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church. Burial will take place at St. William Catholic Church Cemetery in Knottsville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral mass at noon on Wednesday at the church.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Carmel Home or Heartford House.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
