Sandra Faye Bennett, 62, of Owensboro, was called to heaven on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Her story began Jan. 11, 1958, when her mother, Anne Opal Armendarez and the late James Roy Gaddis welcomed her into this world. She loved to remind people, through a thick country accent, that she was from Chicago. My mother was full of love, though, you always had to be prepared for her ornery side. She felt her biggest accomplishment in life was raising her three children. She lived a faith-based life and was baptized on June 24, 1973, by Pastor Don Prewitt, while staying at the Mary Kendall Home. It was during her stay there that her faith began to really blossom. Sandy became part of the church choir, entered gospel singing competitions, and started learning how to play the piano. Additionally, Sandy taught Sunday school and was honored with not missing a service for an entire year.
She was a very serious pajama collector and could tell you exactly how to pick out the perfect set. Sandy also had more than just a green thumb. If anyone has heaven’s address, please send it my way; she never did tell me how she got her roses looking so healthy. Sweet corn was one of her favorite foods. Her foolproof way to picking the perfect corn was to pull back the husk and make sure little to no kernels were missing. The kernels had to be small, too, and the corn had to be white.
Aside from being a mother and wife, her calling in life was caring for others. God used her in many ways as she lived her life to help others. Sandy worked in healthcare for over 25 years and her patients became her family. She looked after the ones who were overlooked and made them feel loved and cared for. Sandy worked for many nursing homes throughout her career. She was recognized for working at Kindred Healthcare in Owensboro, for over five years.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Bennett; her father, James Roy Gaddis; and siblings, Deborah Gaddis, Anthony Gaddis and Robert Roy.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Newton; daughters Misty Newton (Jason) and Kristan Bennett; mother Anne Armendarez (Phil); sister Teresa Gaddis, Johnny Gaddis (Kathy), Linda Tinsley (Jimmy) and Brenda Boren (Bobby); grandchildren Deleica Newton, Rebecca Newton, Lillian Bolda, Morgan Bolda, Kenneth Novak III and fur ones, Memphis and Luke; great-grandchildren Isaac O’Connor and Levi Peech; as well as a family friend, Robert Compton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Church in Owensboro.
