Sandra “Sassy” Lawrence, 70, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her residence under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. Born Sept. 1, 1950, in Michigan to the late J.W. Sanderson and Sue Futrell Sanderson, Sandra moved to Henderson at an early age and attended Henderson County High School. Her nickname fit her well. She loved to cook, cross-stich, and laugh and thoroughly enjoyed her many pets, especially her four dogs.
In addition to her parents, Sandra also was preceded in death by her son, Tracy Wayne Lawrence in 2014 and a sister, Karen Sue Husk.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 53 years, Gilbert Wayne Lawrence; daughter-in-law, Jo Lawrence of Henderson; grandchildren, Crystal Matthews (Jon) and Adrian Oglesby; great grandchildren, Brayden Oglesby, Yazmin Oglesby, Jaxson Matthews, and Brody Matthews; brother, Keith Sanderson (Lorie) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; nephews, Marshall Husk and Clayton Sanderson (Amy) and niece, Kendra Hays (Blake).
Arrangements for Sandra Lawrence are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Experiencing Autism Together, P.O. Box 184 Henderson, KY 42419 or Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sandra Lawrence may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented