Sandra Sizemore, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Dec. 29, 1971. Sandra was a housewife and enjoyed reading and going to thrift stores with her mother.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lyndsey Spencer.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Sizemore; parents Mark and Susan Timbrook; children Katherine “Katie” (Roger) Blanton, Kayla (Joey) Baker and Seth (Amber) Sizemore; sister Sarah Hayden; nine grandchildren; two nieces; and a nephew.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented