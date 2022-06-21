Sandra Smith Cohron, 81, passed away Saturday, June 18 at her home. The Rochester, Kentucky native was born April 4, 1941, to the late Worth and Mary Gene Duncan Smith.
In addition to her parents, Sandra also was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Dale Hatcher Cohron in 2019, who was her high school sweetheart at Butler Co. High. She worked many years at Central Bank and Trust Company where she started as a teller and retired early as the assistant V.P. of Accounting. Sandra loved her family and getting together with all her cousins to play cards in Rochester. She was a member of the Red Hat Club and the Central Bank & Trust lunch crew. Past achievements included being president of the Junior Women’s Club where she made many lifelong friends.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her son, Dale Stevens “Steve” Cohron and his wife Jennifer; daughter, Stephanie Hobbs Elder and her husband Joe all of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Jacob Cohron, Logan Cohron, also of Owensboro, Ben Hobbs (Emily) of Lexington; “adopted” granddaughter, Sheri Payne; two great grandchildren, Scarlett Hobbs and Owen Hobbs; brother, Duncan Smith (Debbie); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service for Sandra Cohron will be 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday from and 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday. Burial will be in Rochester Cemetery in Butler County.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Rochester Cemetery, P.O. Box 146 Rochester, KY 42273.
