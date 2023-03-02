CENTERTOWN — Sandra Vincent, 65, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at OHRH in Owensboro surrounded by her family. She loved being outside working on things and taking care of her Mom. She was an avid cat rescuer and never left a single animal behind. She was one of a kind. If you knew her, you loved her. She never met a stranger. We know in our hearts Joy met her with open arms and neither is suffering anymore. We all will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Vincent; her daughter, Joy Baggarly; and sister-in-law, Teresa Vincent.
Sandra is survived by her mother, Barbara Vincent of Centertown; daughter, Amy (Josh) Boyd of Beaver Dam; sons, Byron (Melissa) Daugherty of Beaver Dam and Jason (Cindy) Daugherty of Owensboro; grandson, Kyle (Kristen) Fulton; granddaughters, Sydnee Boyd, Maci Baggarly, and Emilee Fulton; great-granddaughter, Skylar Fulton; brothers, Tony (Peggy) Vincent, Joe (Kim) Vincent, and Gene Vincent; sister, Beverly (Jay) Daugherty; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Scott Fleener officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3, Beaver Dam, KY. 42320, to help with the cost of arrangements.
Commented