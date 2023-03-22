Sandra Marie Carrico Wathen, 76, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away March 21, 2023. She was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Owensboro to the late McGuire Carrico and Leona Huff Carrico. She was a member of Immaculate Parish. Sandra enjoyed bowling and loved to read.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Wathen; infant son, William Kevin Wathen; siblings, Leslie Carrico and Margaret (Gene) Higdon; and stepmother, Artie Carrico.
Sandra is survived by her children, Brian Wathen, Bert Wathen, and Bart Wathen; grandchildren, Corey (Russell Baker) Wathen and Zackary (Skyler Thompson) Wathen; great-grandchildren; Myles Wathen and one on the way, Odin; step great-grandchild, Lily; siblings, Joyce (Tony) Hare, Wayne (Martha) Carrico, and Nancy (Buddy) Estes; and sister-in-law, Merici Carrico.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Immaculate Parish. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Immaculate Parish.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
