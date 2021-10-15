At 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the presence of her immediate family, Sandra Williams Sigers went to her eternal home. She was welcomed by her heavenly Father; her earthly parents, Marvin (Google) and Marion (Granny) Williams; her husband of 58 years, Jimmie Sigers; son Billy; and infant daughter, Lori Lynn; along with a host of other friends and family.
Sandra was born at Muhlenberg Community Hospital on July 10, 1946. She grew up in Martwick and graduated from Drakesboro Consolidated High School. She has lived the last 50-plus years in Owensboro, where she worked for State Farm until she retired. She is remembered there for her smiling face and the extraordinary care she had for the clients.
Sandra was a genuine Christian who was compassionate and generous, never seeing a need that she didn’t want to help fix, and she was a true prayer warrior. Her walk through the valleys of life has impacted many. Some say she had a direct line to God.
She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years until ill-health caused her to give up teaching.
Sandra was devoted to her family. She loved vacationing with them; it didn’t matter where they went as long as they were together. Her grandchildren were the light in her life. She looked forward to being there to support them. Whether it was a ballgame, a musical production, or maybe parasailing with them. She was their number one cheerleader. And she tolerated the granddogs, Huck and Lola.
Sandra will be missed by her devoted daughter, Kristi (Randy) Lanham; her granddaughter, who was like a daughter, Morgan (Chris) Thomas; grandson Jared Sigers; grandchildren Emma Leigh, Addie Mae and Skylar Lanham; and great-grandchildren, Gage and Jude Thomas. She is also survived by two sisters, Suzanne (Ralph) Dillihay and Peggy Williams; along with many nieces and nephews and a dear friend and brother-in-law, David Peercy.
The service for Sandra will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Steve Cripps officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and after 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House or Volunteer Owensboro.
