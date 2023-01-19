Sandy Clark Mehlbauer, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at home. Born Mar. 21, 1948, to the late Charles and Mildred Grace Wedding Clark, Sandy was a mother to many and made her home a comfortable place for all. Often referred to as “Mother Hen”, she was kindhearted, a good listener, and a great cook who never let anyone go hungry. Sandy Lou was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed spending time with her family and singing and dancing with her husband of 56 years, Tony, and she spent many years traveling internationally. Professionally, Sandy worked as a nurse for 22 years and spent 17 of those years at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was a part of the first Surgical Hand Team under the direction of Dr. Kleinert and Dr. Kutz. She retired in 1991.
Sandy was preceded in death by her son, Tony Mehlbauer.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Mehlbauer; daughters, Jessica Washer (John) and Lauren Waninger (Nathan); siblings, Janice “Monie” Tipmore, Jim Clark (Sherry), Charles “Cotton” Clark, and Susan Hein; grandchildren, Scott Mehlbauer, Dylan Mehlbauer, Trey Mehlbauer, Dariane Payton (Alton), Ethan Smith, Mikayla Waninger, Jackson Waninger, and Paris Hohiemer; great-grandchildren, Leo Mehlbauer, Landon Mehlbauer, Mila Mehlbauer, and Ellie Grace Payton; dear friend, John Hein; and several nieces, nephews, and friends who she loved dearly.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to Hospice of Western Kentucky and/or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
