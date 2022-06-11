CALHOUN — Sandy Deitz, 65, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Sandra Gaye Mauzy was born June 22, 1956, in McLean County, to the late Everett Ray and Roberta Ann Troutman Mauzy, and was married to Ricky Lynn Deitz March 26, 1988. Sandy served as the receptionist at Calhoun Baptist Church for more than 15 years, also worked at H & R Block in Calhoun, and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to car shows and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandson, Jeremiah.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Ricky Deitz; a son, Jake Deitz (Jessica) of Owensboro; a grandson, Jeremiah Deitz; two sisters, Connie Buchanan (Eddie) of Owensboro and Annita Aston (Russ) of Manitou; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Sandy’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Sandy’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Sandy Deitz family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Youth Group, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327.
