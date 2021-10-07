SOUTH CARROLLTON — Sandy Jefford, 75, of South Carrollton, passed peacefully Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born May 14, 1946, to the late Wallace Jefford and Elsie Tong. He was a Navy veteran and was a retired master electrician. Sandy was a wheeler and dealer, a tall tale teller and was best known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, camping, trading and collecting knives.
In addition to his parents, Sandy was preceded in death by his only son, Josh Braun; and brothers Henry Tong Jr. and Rodney Tarants.
Sandy is survived by his loving and loyal dog, Donut; his daughters, Tracy (Dale) Cooper, Angie DeJarnatt and Toni (Jerry) Edwards; grandchildren Aaron Maddux, Andrew, Amy and Hank Edwards, Ryan and Elisia DeJarnatt and Erin, Will, Tristan and Jocelyn Braun; great-grandchildren Shelby Edwards, Kylan and Tucker Maddux, Rylan DeJarnatt and Ezra Braun, sisters Pat Dennis, Doris Compton and Dawn Abbot; and brother Howard Tong.
The family would like to thank his caretaker at Hospice, Jameson, and the entire staff at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation with special recognition and thanks to Brooke, Roxy, Lea and Kim, who adored him as if he were their own father, and Chelsea. who kept his ability to speak intact.
A memorial service for Sandy will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church.
