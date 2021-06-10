Sandy Nguyen, 45, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Owensboro Regional Health. She was born in Saigon, Vietnam, on Oct. 27, 1975. Sandy was the owner and operator of Pro Nails & Spa in Owensboro.
She is survived by her husband, Joey Nguyen; two daughters, Mindy and Emilee Nguyen, all of Owensboro; and 11 brothers and sisters.
A funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
