DRAKESBORO — Sanford Wayne “Sandy” Roberts, 74, of Drakesboro, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 12:20 p.m. at his residence. He was a self-employed entrepreneur.
Survivors: wife, Vicki Lynn Roberts; sons, Wayne (Lindy) Roberts, David (Melissa) Roberts, Chris (Amy) Roberts, Jonathan (Holli) Roberts, Paul Alan Roberts, and Jacob Dewayne Roberts; daughter, Michelle (David) Johnson; and sister, JoAnne (Vic) Horrell.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Highway Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
