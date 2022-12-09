Sara Nell Schultzman Hayden, 81, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Carmel Home in Owensboro.
Sara Nell was born December 14, 1940, in Paducah to Herbert and Frederica Schultzman. She attended Nazareth Academy on a music scholarship and went on to attend Saint Mary’s College of California in San Francisco, continuing at Brescia College where she received a B.A in French with a minor in Spanish. As a young person, she enjoyed multiple sports including tennis, swimming, and horseback riding. She was also an enthusiastic participant in Girl Scouts of America and taught her children many Girl Scout songs.
As an adult, she continued to enjoy and play music and played viola in the Owensboro Chamber Orchestra. As a student, she broke every grading curve and was considered by many of her instructors to be their brightest student, and by many of her friends to be the most intelligent person they knew, with a wonderful sense of humor. She had a welcoming and inviting spirit and was a magnificent conversationalist.
She married attorney Philip Brennan Hayden, Sr. of Owensboro in 1962 and raised four children with him over 24 years. As a mother, she was fiercely protective and loyal to her children. She volunteered for Common Cause and Bread for The World and worked as a caregiver for several years.
Sara Nell grew up in the Catholic faith and was a lifelong spiritual seeker. She enjoyed receiving the sacraments regularly while residing at the Carmel Home. Sara Nell authored a book entitled “Journey to the Center of Our Self,” which was inspired by her life experience and her study of “A Course in Miracles.” She was working on a second book at the time of her death.
Preceding Sara Nell in death are her parents, Herbert Schultzman and Frederica Paxton Puryear Schultzman; four siblings, Frances Marian Walter, Cecile Thomas, Lucy Schultzman, and David Frederick Schultzman; her daughter, Lynnelle Hayden; and Sara Nell’s former husband, Philip B. Hayden, Sr.
Sara Nell is survived by three children: Dr. Francis Fitzgerald Hayden II of Mt. Vernon, New York, Philip Brennan Hayden, Jr. of Lansing, Michigan, and Jason Edward Hayden of Owensboro; three sisters: Angela Smith of Paducah, Katherine Goetz of Lexington, and Barbara Good of Silver Spring, Maryland; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; eight nieces and nephews; and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A Catholic Mass will be held in memorial at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel in Owensboro, followed by a reception for family and friends. A brief visitation will be held from noon until the time of the Mass Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented