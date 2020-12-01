Sara Rose Prow Riley passed surrounded by loved ones at her home, Nov. 29, 2020, at the age of 93.
Sara was born in Webster County, on Feb. 4, 1927, to William Prow and Pearl Skinner Prow. She was the oldest of their four children.
Sara attended BG business college and worked at VE Anderson, Central Bank and Trust, in Owensboro, Liberty Bank in Louisville, and served on the Board of Directors for the Citizens Bank in Hartford.
Sara was a faithful member of the Hartford Christian Church and the Hartford Women’s Club. She also enjoyed baking sour dough bread and giving it away, especially to her church friends and hospice of Ohio County.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Eversman; her second husband, George G. Riley; her sister, Evelyn Prow Evans; brothers, Ben Skinner Prow, and William F Prow.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, nieces, Rebecca Evans McCraith, Colleen (Honorable Perry) Lewis; nephews, Todd Prow, Mark Prow, and Ben Prow, Jr.; loving caregivers that became family; and many dear friends.
There will be a private service for family only at Miller-Shapmire Funeral Home in Hartford and a graveside service on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Oak Wood Cemetery, in cooperation with covid-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, Ms Riley requested donations to her church, Hartford Christian Church; 122 Walnut Street, Hartford, Kentucky 42347; or Hospice of Ohio County; 1211 Old Main St, Hartford, Kentucky 42347
All 25 loved ones who wish to honor Sara at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
