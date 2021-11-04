CASEY COUNTY — Sarah Ann Atherton Wolford, 86, of Casey County, passed from this life Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Somerset.
Born March 26, 1935, in Owensboro, she was a daughter of the late Hugh Paxton Atherton and Mary Agnes Gilles Atherton. Mrs. Wolford was a loving homemaker, answering well her calling as a wife and mother. She was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church and an avid fan of UK football and basketball. She loved playing cards, but her greatest joy in life was spending time with children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Keith Wolford; and a son, Michael Keith Wolford.
Survivors include her children, Debra Ann Wolford (and Tom) Head of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Joseph Coy (and Liz) Wolford of Versailles, Mary Paxton Wolford (and Mark) Bogard of Church Hill, Tennessee, and James Gregory (and Lisa) Wolford of Lancaster; sister Mary Elizabeth Atherton of Louisville; daughter-in-law Ellen Wolford of Owensboro; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Father George Otuma officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. There will be a prayer and celebration service at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Cemetery, 5075 State Highway 551, Liberty, KY 42539.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
