Sarah Crow Troutman, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Carmel Home. Born July 18, 1924, in Daviess County to the late Fount and Ava (Westerfield) Crow, Sarah graduated from OHS (class of ’42).
By God’s grace, she was passionate in her love for Jesus and a wonderful Christian example to all she met. Sarah’s faith has transcended several generations, and her strong spiritual influence has left a great Christian legacy in her family. She loved her flowers and was an active member of Bells of Ireland Garden Club, the Herb Society and Ikebana. As a purveyor of hats, Sarah would appear at gatherings and remind people of the queen, but as a patriot, she was vocal in her love for this country.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Troutman was also preceded in death by her husband, Chandos Troutman Sr.; sons Chandos Troutman Jr. and J.B. Troutman; and brothers Fount Crow Jr., J.B. Crow, Wayne Crow, Willard Crow, Warren Hines and Jimmy Hines.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her daughter, Shannon Ladd and husband Billy of Owensboro; son Kevin Nathan Troutman of New York, New York; six grandchildren, Nathan Ladd (Tracy) of Owensboro, Sarah Beth Ballester (Juan) of Toulouse, France, J.B. Troutman of Owensboro, Morgan Husted (Sam) of Bowling Green, Bonnie Linnemeier (Russell) of Dallas, Texas, and Kelly Monateras (Michael) of Raleigh, North Carolina; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
A service and visitation for Sarah Troutman will be private and limited to the number mandated by the governor at this time. Family and friends shall wear masks and social distance. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heritage Christian School, 3585 Thruston Dermont Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
