Sarah Dean Johnson, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 18, 1930, in Spa to the late Lloyd Lester Johns and Eula Blanche Hall Johns.
Sarah and her husband, Lloyd, raised four boys and one girl in Tell City, Indiana, and eventually moved to Owensboro in 1967. Sarah was a member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years and a member of the Beacon Sunday School Class. She received great joy from her family and always looked forward to family gatherings and events. Sarah also was involved in organizations to serve others and those that could not help themselves.
Above all, Sarah was a devoted homemaker and was greatly loved by her family, neighbors, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Johnson Jr.
Sarah is survived by her five children, Don Johnson (Debbie) of London, Brad Johnson (Alida) of Missouri City, Texas, Jeff Johnson (Donna) of Hopkinsville, Barry Johnson (Lisa) of Owensboro, and Gretchen Wilk (Joe) of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren, Erik, Lori, Meredith, Brenda, Bianca, Katelyn, Colby, Sarah Annie, Chris, Emily, and Mary Beth; and seven great-grandchildren, Elliana, Phillip, Lucy, Emilia, Ansley, Levi, and Madilyn Dean.
The funeral service for Sarah will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. Paul Strahan and Dr. Wes Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sarah Johnson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
