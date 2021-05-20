BELTON — Sarah Delana Brumley Piper, 87, of Belton, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at her home. She was a homemaker and member of Mount Moriah Church of Christ.
Survivors include her sons, Terry Piper, Ricky Piper, Dale Piper, Gary Piper, Brian Piper, Larry Piper and James Piper; and sisters Wilma Stanley, Barbara Beliles, Dona Hardison and Judy Mercer.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Moriah Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday.
Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives.
