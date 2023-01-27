Sarah Elizabeth Crowe, 39, of Utica, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. She was born in Fort Riley, Kansas Oct. 23, 1983, to Hurshel Crowe and Annette Sawicki Stone. Sarah studied psychology and graduated with her doctorate in experimental psychology from the University of Wyoming. She was a published author in Academic Journals. One notable journal was the Emotion journal.
She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her nieces, reading, and writing, and she was a part of an improv group in Louisville. She loved studying science and arts. Sarah was also a volunteer at various cancer outreach locations in Wyoming and Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Crowe; maternal grandparents, Zygfryd and Marguerite Sawicki; maternal uncle, Chris Sawicki; paternal grandmother, Rachel Sebok; and paternal uncle, Keith Crowe.
She is survived by her mother, Annette (James) Stone; father, Hurshel (Debbie) Crowe; brother, Daniel (Samantha) Crowe; nieces, Danielle, Evelyn, Katherine, and Sophia; aunt, Diane Sawicki; along with a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be noon Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, with Fr. Brian Roby officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of your choice in Sarah’s name.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
