Sarah Frances Morris, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. She was born June 15, 1932, in Dawson Springs to the late Harvey and Edna Miller Fox. Sarah retired from Glenmore Distillery after 30 years. She enjoyed fishing and camping. She loved taking care of her family. Sarah was a kindhearted person.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eury Glenn Morris; two sons, Gary Owen Boyd and Ricky Morris; siblings Mary Carnahan, Opal Wright, James Parrott, Pearl Keelin, Buddy Fox and Edna Ruth Morris.
She is survived by a son, Jerry Glenn Morris (Darlene); daughter Vickie Lynn Husk (late Alfred); seven grandchildren, Toby Glenn Morris, Jerri Frances Morris Jewel (Jason), Christopher Chiu, Angel Chiu Riley, Gary Owen Boyd Jr., Kevin Owen Boyd and Jason Owen Boyd; and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
