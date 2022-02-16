Sarah Hagerman Kamuf, 83, of Owensboro passed away February 14, 2022, under the care of the Carmel Home. She was born in Owensboro on October 28, 1939, to the late Francis “Duke” and Mary Irene Fulkerson Hagerman.
Sarah later earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked for Pinkerton and General Electric as their on-staff nurse. She was also the director of nursing for the Hermitage and the Carmel Home. Along with her nursing career, Sarah also became a massage therapist.
Along with her parents, Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, whom she was married to for 58 years. Sarah and Thomas Franklin Kamuf spent 965 days apart and were reunited together in Heaven on Valentine’s Day. She is also preceded in death by her son, Tony Kamuf, and brothers, Andy Hagerman and Jerry Hagerman.
Sarah is survived by her children, Steven (Shelley) Kamuf, Kimberly (Greg) Woodall, Tonya (Mike) Murphy, Todd Kamuf; her grandchildren, Anthony Kamuf, Jennifer Shelton, Christopher Kamuf, Danielle Fulkerson, Carlon Scoggins, Cassie Strong, Johnathan Woodall, Kyle Woodall, Brittany De La Fuente, Kelsi Woodall, Megan Woodall, Coy Murphy, Kaylee Kuhlman, and Nick Murphy; her step-granddaughter, Carroll Dean; her sister, Edna (Larry) Blandford; and brother-in-law, Charlie Berberich.
Services will be at 10:30 am Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Carmel Home. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory, and again at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Carmel Home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Kamuf.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Sarah Hagerman Kamuf at www.haleymcginnis.com.
