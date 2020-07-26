Sarah J. King, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana. Born Nov. 10, 1942, in Daviess County to the late William Kirk Coons and Lillian Mae Pagan Coons, Sarah grew up as number 11 of 13 children. She attended Vocational School after high school and received her LPN degree and was hired immediately by Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital. Sarah was well suited for her career in nursing as a compassionate, pleasant person who was always smiling. She made it her aim never to allow any of her patients to pass away alone. Sarah also was very active outside her vocation as a long-term member of Eastern Star, Rebekah Auxillary of the Oddfellows and Daughters of the Nile. She loved to crotchet and made afghans for all her family and others.
In addition to her parents, Sarah also was preceded in death by her siblings, William Coons, Margaret Coons Galloway, Robert Coons, Elizabeth Coons Edwards, Thomas Coons, Peggy Coons Ross, Harry Coons, James Coons and Virginia Coons Pearson.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her husband of 60 years, Sammy King; her children, Tony King and wife Sherry, Jodie Stallins and husband Stan, and John King and wife Tracy, all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Limberger and fiance Jason Willey of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Travis King of Owensboro; also surviving are Tony and Sherry’s children, Corey and Brittney Yates (granddaughter, Riley) and Megan Yates; Jodie and Stan’s children, Nathan Stallins (grandson, Jaxon) and Amy and Shannon Albro (grandson, Zander); John and Tracy’s children, Amanda and Tyler Claycomb (grandchildren, Addison, Treyce, Maddux and Maxleigh Jo), Brennan Calhoun, Griffin Calhoun and Peyton Calhoun; her siblings, Andrew Coons (Pat) of Leesburg, Florida, Brenda Parrott of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Martha Latham (Barbara) of San Antonio, Texas; sisters-in-law, Norma King of Grandview, Indiana, June Coons of Owensboro and Wan Coons of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held. Burial will take place at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Sarah King shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors by the flag pole.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Shriners Hospitals For Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sarah King may be left at www.glenncares.com.
