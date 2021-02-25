Sarah Jane Johnson, 86, of Owensboro, passed away at her home Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021; her memory preserved through the ages on Earth and her soul forever in heaven. She was born Aug. 10, 1934, in Owensboro, to the late Archie and Sarabenah Clark. Jane was in the very first graduating class of Owensboro Catholic High School. She was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
Her greatest passion was raising her family and leaving an undeniable mark of loyalty and purpose through a lifetime of support and unconditional love. As a mother, her softly spoken words of wisdom and encouragement had an endearing resonance of kindness and comfort. She continues to lift our spirits through all the lives she has touched and the generations to come.
Jane was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Louise Wells; and her brothers, Dr. George Clark and Charles Edward Clark.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul Richard Johnson; her children, Ed (Donna) Johnson, Sarah (Tom) Jecker, Tom Johnson (Colien Haddock), Sharon (Keith) Volk, Karen (Michael) Curtis, William “Billy Joe” (Shawn) Johnson and Patty (P.J.) McDougal; her grandchildren, Paul Johnson, Chase Johnson, Tyler Wells, Janie Edelen, Stephanie Carter, Cindy Bush, Lauren Ashby, Kelly McLevaine, Kimberly Ipox, Kris McLevaine, Meagan Estes, Shaun Curtis, Brian Curtis, Chloe Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Clark McDougal and Allie McDougal; her step-grandchildren, Jonathan Keller and Christopher Keller; her 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and her brothers, William Clark and Archie Clark Jr.
The funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with Father Jean Kalombo officiating. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend the visitation or Mass for Mrs. Johnson shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Sarah Jane Johnson may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
There are so many people who blessed mom as well. We would like to especially thank her wonderful caretakers at Comfort Keepers and Time Savers, as well as the excellent staff of Hospice for their devoted care to our mom. She is watching over you now and will meet you at the gates of heaven. Thank you for supporting our mom and bringing her comfort. She was ready to let go as she felt the support of those surrounding her on Earth, while feeling her family in heaven welcoming her to her eternal home.
Love, The Johnson Family and all who cared for her.
