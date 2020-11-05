Sarah Jane Medley Kuntz, 80, of Owensboro passed away at home Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren prayed the rosary by her side. She was born in Owensboro on Nov. 16, 1939, the third child of the late John A. Medley Sr. and Mary Cecilia O’Bryan Medley. Sarah was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and the University of Dayton. While at UD, she met the love of her life, the late Gerard Beatty “Jerry” Kuntz Sr. They devoted the rest of their lives to building a beautiful family, who will continue on this Earth as symbols of their eternal love.
As her grandchildren would tell you, “Mom-Mom can do anything.” She was a wonderful seamstress, making numerous Halloween costumes and encouraging imaginative play. She loved scrapbooking and made photo albums for each of her grandchildren. She was an excellent teacher, passing on her skills to multiple generations. Every Thursday, she played bridge with her mother, loving every minute of mastering the game. She never let a day go by without a cup of coffee sweetened with a spoonful of Cool Whip. Yet, her greatest passion lied in caring for her family. She relished every moment spent listening to her grandchildren giggle. Her family always knew that if Sarah Jane was around, they were sure to want for nothing. She was loved by all.
She was the greatest example of what it means to serve, always putting others before herself. Whether it was feeding dinner to whatever children or friends walked through her door or her volunteer work in the community, Sarah attended to each person she met with patience. She devotedly cared for her husband for 17 years during his extended illness.
Sarah Jane was a member of the Cotillion Club (now the Junior League of Owensboro), the Daughters of the American Revolution, the St. Stephen’s Altar Society, and the Hospital Guild (now the Women’s Guild). She also served as a Cub Scout Den Leader, Girl Scouts Troop Leader and volunteered at the Wendell Foster Center and the Owensboro Area Museum.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sarah is preceded in death by her brother, Benedict F. Medley; sister Frances E. McNulty; sister-in-law Carol F. Medley; and brother-in-law William Foor.
Sarah is survived by her children, Karen (Joey) Crisp, Frances “Frankie” Shrewsberry, Mary Meigs (Bart) Bryant, Gerard “Jerry” (Patricia) Kuntz Jr., Joseph Kuntz and John Abell (Bree) Kuntz; grandchildren Jimmy (Marci), Bryan, Kara (Chris), Michael (Shelbi), Elizabeth, James, Leslie, John, Joseph, Allie, Aaron, Robert, Jack and Nick; great-grandchildren Jacob, Will, Caleb, Jemma, Callie, Logan, Max, Ayden, Saidey, Lilah and Journey; and siblings Mary Wathen Foor, John (Mary) Medley Jr., Bill Medley, Tom (Susan) Medley, John E. McNulty, Ellen Accurso, Denise Medley and Dan (Kathy) Medley.
The family extends their sincerest gratitude to her caregivers, whose love and dedication will be eternally appreciated.
The funeral Mass for Sarah Jane Medley Kuntz will be noon Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church with burial following in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayers following at Immaculate Catholic Church and beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The number of attendees for the visitation and funeral Mass shall be in accordance with current health and safety regulations. Family and friends will wear appropriate protective masks and social distance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Sarah Jane Medley Kuntz may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
