Sarah Jane Stanley Minton, 78, died peacefully in her living room in Owensboro on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. She was, as usual, settled in her comfortable chair, snuggled under her favorite yellow blanket and surrounded by her loving family. The cause was lung cancer, which she’d battled for more than three years.
Sarah Jane grew up on a farm in Reed-Beals, the daughter of Nat and Sarah Stanley, farmers and insurance agency owners. Her colorful and beloved younger brother was Nat “Apple” Stanley III, who died in 1973.
After graduating from Henderson County High School in 1960, she attended Kentucky Wesleyan College before becoming the lovely, smiling face on the other side of the counter at Ohio Valley National Bank in Henderson and Chase Bank in Owensboro. After meeting her once, you were a friend and no longer a customer. She would ask about your family and your pets by name. In her spare time, she water-skied with friends on the Ohio River.
She adored creating and giving away jewelry and delicate hand stitchery to friends and family; silver bead bracelets adorn the wrists of her many friends and acquaintances in Owensboro. A tackle box filled with colorful beads was never far from her hands, which were always busy.
Her greatest accomplishment, though, wasn’t the white bead and crystal necklace she created for her daughter’s wedding or the crystal rosaries she made for her granddaughters, it was her family. She leaves behind the loves of her life, her husband of 55 years, Tony; daughter Christy Stephens Skaggs (Brian); granddaughters Linzy Jane Sauer and Lexy Jane Johnson; and five great-grandchildren, Jay Alan, Elliott, Stella, RaeLynn Jane and Hudson James, and one to grow on, who is due in September.
When she and Tony met, he was the only guy riding in a car to a friend’s Alabama wedding. Although they grew up in Henderson County and had lots of mutual friends, they often pointed out that they had to leave Henderson to meet each other.
Memorial services will be held in the middle of the summer, most likely at the family farm in Scuffletown Bottoms.
If you want to remember Sarah Jane, please consider donations to the amazing people at the Hospice of Western Kentucky or St. John’s United Methodist Church.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
