Sarah Joann Payne, 42, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born on June 26, 1980, in Daviess County to Barbara Martin Gallagher and the late Jamie T. Payne. Sarah loved her family and had a special bond with her cousins. She was a very spiritual person.
Sarah is survived by her mother, Barbara Gallagher; her uncles, Cletus G. (Donna) Payne, Phillip (Susan) Payne, Jeff Payne, Butch (Joy) Payne, Perry (Lisa) Payne, and Glenn (Susan) Brierly; aunts, Terry Ann (Paul) McLaughlin, Mary Jane (Fred) Peace, and Monica (Terry) Alexander; and several cousins.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Mandy Erb and her family for being such a good friend to Sarah.
The Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 2 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Sarah Payne Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be sent to Cecil Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
