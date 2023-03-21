Sarah Louise Harrison, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at the Medical Center in Scottsville. She was born May 17, 1939, in Knox County, Indiana to the late Paul Howard and Imogene Kirk Harrison. Sarah retired from the Owensboro Board of Education as a school teacher. She was a member of Third Baptist Church, Daviess County Retired Teachers Association, Owensboro Retired Teachers Association, and the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mayfair Harrison Baggett.
Survivors include her nieces, Paula Baggett (Kenneth) Pardue, Sarah Baggett (Keith) Headen, Billie Jean Baggett (Larry) Penrod, and Deana Baggett; great-nieces and nephews, Kendra, Ginger, Eli, Kyle, Luke, and Jordan; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, Mar. 24, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
