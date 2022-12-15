Sarah Lynn Patton, 42, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family at home. She was born May 19, 1980, in Daviess County to Samuel and Rose Yeckering Hagan. Sarah was a talented crafter and could often be found stitching, creating beautiful wreaths, or coloring. She was an avid reader. Her favorite books were the Twilight series, Harry Potter, or anything by Stephen King. Sarah enjoyed watching Disney movies and especially loved Beauty and The Beast. She had a soft spot for animals and has had many pets over the years, including her three cats, Mittens, Chungus, and Callie, otherwise known as “come here cat,” “hey cat,” or “git!” Her very favorite thing in life though was her family, and spending time with them.
Sarah was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Michael Raisor.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Patton, and their children, Brandon Patton and Elizabeth (Aerianna) Patton; her parents, Samuel and Rose Hagan; her sisters, Angela (David) Shouse and Samantha (Rubin) Garcia; her mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law, Ken and Judy Patton and Scott and Beth Sledge; her brother-in-law, Todd (Andrea) Raisor; several nieces and nephews, and two great-nephews.
The memorial service will be 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation beginning at noon.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Patton Family, c/o Jeff Patton, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Sarah Patton may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
