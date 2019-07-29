Sarah "Ninja" Carter, 32, of Owensboro, ended her journey here on earth Friday, July 26, 2019, to be comforted by her Savior Jesus Christ in glory. Sarah was born June 28, 1987, in Owensboro to Bill and Kay Carter. She was a member of Wing Avenue Baptist Church
Including her parents, Bill and Kay Carter, she is survived by a brother, Sidney Carter, and a sister, Peggy Cravens, all of Owensboro; two uncles; one aunt; one niece; and three nephews. She leaves behind many friends and acquaintances who will also mourn her departure. God bless all who cared and supported her.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Wing Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Anthony Cobb officiating.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Carter. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Sarah "Ninja" Carter at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented