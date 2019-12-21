BEECHMONT -- Sarah Pauline Wester, 97, of Beechmont, passed from this life to her heavenly one on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Central City. Mrs. Wester was born Sept. 15, 1922, in Logan County. She was a homemaker and faithful member of Browder General Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and Bible school to many children for nearly 70 years. She was an avid quilter and made quilts for numerous family members and friends. Most importantly, she showed her love and commitment to her Lord by loving everyone, and she received much love in return. She was preceded in death by her husband, Justice "Judge" Wester; parents Seymore and Bessie McElwain; brothers Herman McElwain, Arlo McElwain, Barnie McElwain and R.B. "Pete" McElwain; and sister Icy Wester.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Mitch) Galyen; granddaughters Megan (Shad) Kirby, Lauren (Bret) McDowell, Justine (Drew) Diedrich and Gracie Galyen; great-grandchildren Ross Kirby, Samuel Kirby, Indiana Kirby, Madeline McDowell and Mollie McDowell; sister Golda Harris; several nieces and nephews; and beloved caregiver, Linda Jackson.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Carroll officiating and assisted by Bro. Leamon Mefford. Burial will follow at Union Ridge Cemetery in Belton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 8 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Please express sympathy with donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Browder General Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented