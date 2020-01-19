Sarah Ruth Nadler Johnson, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home. She was born March 12, 1952, in Pineville to the late Harry Nadler and Audrey Twinam Nadler. Sarah was a graduate of Western Kentucky University, where she met the love of her life, her husband Jerry, and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing to spend 20 years caring for others. She also lovingly cared for her family and friends in their time of need. Sarah enjoyed travelling, especially to Siesta Key, where she spent many trips with family and friends. Those who knew Sarah knew she loved the color red, enjoyed going out with her friends to eat and socialize, was a huge George Strait fan and truly loved the Lord.
Sarah loved her husband, Jerry, dearly, was very devoted to him and never let a day go by without mentioning his name, and she very much enjoyed spending time with her five wonderful grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Jerry Wayne Johnson, in 2004; and a brother, Harry Allen Nadler, in 1993.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Lauren Shelton, and her husband, Kyle; a son, Brian Johnson, and his wife, Angela; and her grandchildren, Jameson Johnson, Layla, Johnathon, Mia and Harvey Shelton.
Services for Sarah Ruth Johnson will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. A private burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society / Kentucky-Southeast Indiana, 1201 Story Ave., Ste. 200, Louisville, KY 40206 and Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sarah Ruth Johnson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
