LOUISVILLE — Sarah “Sally” Elizabeth Taylor, 75, of Louisville, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, after recent health issues. Sally was born in Hawesville and attended high school at Hancock County High School and college at Western Kentucky University. She lived most of her life in Owensboro with a 45-year career as an inside sales representative for Martin Marietta, Commonwealth Aluminum, and Aleris Rolled Products. She moved to Cleveland, Ohio in the mid-2000s for work and retired in Louisville in 2012.
In earlier years, Sally enjoyed family farming, cheerleading, and driving in her Mustang. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends, as well as reading, oldies and classic rock music, theater with her gals, an occasional burger from Shady Lane Café, and crime shows. Sally was a person of strength, resiliency, positivity, and dedication for many who were lucky enough to have known her.
Sally was preceded in death by her father, Frank Taylor, and step-mother, Marcelene of Masonville, and her mother, Bea Long Bozarth, and step-father, B.P. of Hawesville. Also preceding Sally in death were her siblings, Margie Anne and Bill Taylor, Ron Goddard, and Charles and Phil Bozarth.
Sally is survived by her son, Byron Richardson, and daughter-in-law, Amber of Louisville; son, Daniel Richardson, and daughter-in-law, Laura of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Cameron and Alex Richardson of Louisville; nieces/nephews, Wes and Jon Taylor, Jeff, Jason, and Julee Goddard, and Mark, Dana, Donna, Anna Marie, Lisa, Chuck, and George Bozarth; grandnephews, Chase and Griffin Taylor; sisters-in-law, Bertha and Marieta Bozarth, Linda Taylor, Tyra Fullam, and Sandy Goddard; cousins, Mike, Arthur and Jane Anne Harreld, Jennifer Stebbins, Dan Ralston, and John Taylor; grandpups, Rey and Abby; and many extended family and friends.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a date and time to be determined and distributed by email soon. Please reach out to family and friends for an email address where condolences may be sent.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to support a local chapter of the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
